Free Christmas meal and winter supplies distribution in NSJ
A free holiday meal event and distribution of much-needed personal winter supplies to those in need is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, at the North San Juan Community Center in North San Juan. The meal will include turkey and side dishes, as well as a vegetarian option. Supplies to be distributed will include warm clothing, sleeping bags, socks, hand warmers, hygiene products, solar batter chargers and more. Volunteers and donations are still needed. The event is sponsored by StreetCARE and the Nevada County Harm Reduction Coalition and is supported by the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County and the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains. The North San Juan Community Center is located at 29190 State Highway 49 in North San Juan. To donate, volunteer or learn more, email StreetCareMC@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User