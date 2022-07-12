Free bus connects to free health clinic
Nevada County Connects will do its part with the California CareForce Health Clinic at Nevada Union High School by offering free fares on all routes to the clinic.
The free clinic is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The event is first come first serve and offers dental, vision and medical assistance, along with other services. Organizers said there is no need for proof of insurance, employment, income, or residency. For more information, visit the California CareForce website.
Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all, officials said.
Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide, at http://www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office at 530-477-0103 x 0 for information.
Clinic organizers recommend bringing your prescription medication, appropriate clothing, food, and water.
Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of clinic attendance are required. Onsite testing will be available.
