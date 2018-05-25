Fran Freedle: I’m voting Smethers for Nevada County sheriff

Looking at the three candidates for sheriff, I am impressed with the strength and straightforward approach, skills and experience of Bill Smethers. He answers every question with knowledge and that rare commodity, common sense.

Bill Smethers represents the next generation of leadership as he has proven himself as a leader and is respected by law enforcement officers past and present. Endorsements from deputies and firefighters who protect our community, and Crime Victims United, mean more than many endorsements. Perhaps the most telling law enforcement workers who support Bill is the dispatchers. Bill respects and appreciates them and they quietly, but sincerely, support him for our next sheriff.

We are fortunate to live in a safe community. But, it is not by accident. We are blessed with a sheriff who has made our safety his priority. Now, as he retires, he has made his choice. He is supporting Bill Smethers for sheriff as the next generation of leadership to maintain a strong law enforcement legacy.

I trust the Sheriff Keith Royal's choice and believe that when Bill Smethers says "your safety is my number one priority" that he means it. I want a strong, honest, capable sheriff. I'm voting for Bill Smethers.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley