Fourth of July fun: Parade returns to Nevada City

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City’s Broad Street was awash with red white and blue banners waving in the air from parade participants and spectators alike. Next year the Fourth of July parade will take place in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of Twin Cities Church assist in the downtown Grass Valley Association’s pancake breakfast Monday morning at the intersection of Mill and Bank streets.
Photo: Elias Funez
One-hundred-and-nine-year-old Rudy Thompson, a Navy veteran, was rewarded with cheers and applause along the Fourth of July parade route in Nevada City Monday.
Photo: Elias Funez
A flyover of antique aircraft took everyone’s eyes to the skies at the start of Monday’s Fourth of July parade.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Concert Band played the pops before the Fourth of July Parade began.
Photo: Elias Funez
Folks stand shoulder to shoulder to take a peek at the Nevada City Fourth of July Parade.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Fourth of July parade grand marshal Bill Falconi sits in the back of a Mercedes Benz convertible during Monday’s event along Broad Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
A thumbs ups and wave to the crowd during Monday’s Fourth of July Parade in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mike Vasquez of Twin Cities Church cooks the sausage during Monday morning’s pancake breakfast along Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
