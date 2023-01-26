After only his second day on the job, Gus, a four-month old golden retriever, made his first appearance as a peer support dog during Tuesday’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.
Gus is managed by Grass Valley Fire Department Chief Mark Buttron and part of the 4 Paws for Freedom program that Grass Valley began in November 2022.
A nonprofit organization, 4 Paws for Freedom “offers courses to people who work in high-stress environments to train facility dogs that would be placed in fire stations, police stations, schools, and courthouses to reduce traumatic injury, reduce suicide, and encourage the release of anxiety,” The Union previously reported.
Gus began his first day of training on Wednesday.
“These dogs help lower blood pressure for members of the force or for whoever we come in contact with. It’s calming,” Buttron told the council.
Gus barked loudly a dozen times when council members arrived and filled the chambers. Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle commented several times on the rambunctious pup, and how training might do him some good, prompting laughter from those in attendance.
During the meeting, Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser and councilmembers discussed the scheduling of an upcoming special meeting to discuss potential significant capital projects. The special meeting will take place at noon on Feb. 9 in City Hall’s council chambers and will be streamed live.
Kiser and his staff would like to “prioritize key potential projects … for the next few fiscal years,” according to the city. A brief budget projection will be provided by Kiser, and staff will lead a discussion examining “various items and potential projects.”
Potential projects would align with the city’s strategic plan. The plan includes a list of projects based on feedback from the community, city staff and city council since 2018. The council continues to conduct a yearly review of its mission statements and the vision for Grass Valley to “enhance our future as a progressive destination and the place to live and thrive,” according to the plan.
Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Brian Blakemore made a brief presentation with information and pictures of the Shop with a Cop event over Christmas where families and children met for an early morning breakfast and gifts with Santa.
The “Caring and Sharing” Christmas tree located in the police station, which was decorated with tags spelling out Christmas wishes from children in the area, was considered a success and over 40 children benefited from the effort, according to Blakemore.
Fire trucks were decorated with lights and bows for the season, and there was some talk that the departments “might consider organizing a parade next year,” Buttron said.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.