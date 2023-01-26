GV City Council Jan. 24

Gus, a four-month old golden retriever, began his training this week as a peer support dog through the 4 Paws for Freedom dog training program. Gus can make almost anyone smile as Fire Chief Mark Buttron, the dog’s handler, and Grass Valley Police Lt. Brian Blakemore exhibit.

After only his second day on the job, Gus, a four-month old golden retriever, made his first appearance as a peer support dog during Tuesday’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.

Gus is managed by Grass Valley Fire Department Chief Mark Buttron and part of the 4 Paws for Freedom program that Grass Valley began in November 2022.

