Four Nevada County skilled nursing facilities report COVID-19 in staff, one reports cases in residents

Four skilled-nursing and assisted living facilities in Nevada County have reported cases of COVID-19 in their staff, with one having cases in their residents.

Nine residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Atria Grass Valley. Andrew Levin, senior vice president of Atria Senior Living, said in an email Friday that three of these staff members have since recovered and returned to work. The remaining three, having tested positive more recently, are self-isolating.

Levin said the residents who have tested positive are receiving care at Atria facilities. All residents, employees, and duty aides at Atria were tested Thursday.

“We continue to operate with escalated safety protocols at Atria Grass Valley,” said Levin. This has included restricting access to essential visitors only, conducting three daily symptom screenings for staff and two for residents, and requesting that residents remain in their rooms.

According to Levin, Atria has been in close communication with employees, residents, and families during this time.

At Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeff Watters, administrator of Crystal Ridge Care Center, confirmed in an email Friday that the person is self-isolating with mild symptoms after having tested positive on July 27.

The individual who tested positive had not been in the facility since July 20. They had contacted Crystal Ridge July 21, noting that they should not come in to work because someone in their household was experiencing symptoms.

According to Watters, no one else in the facility has tested positive for COVID-19, nor is anyone experiencing symptoms.

Safety measures at Crystal Ridge have included strict visitor restrictions, limited communal activities, increased disinfection procedure, and preparation of isolation areas. These measures began March 11, and remain in place.

“This incident underscores the cunningness of this virus as well as the services and sacrifices made by our dedicated team everyday. We’re grateful for their continued efforts,” said Watters.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center in Grass Valley, which had one of their staff members test positive for COVID-19 in July, has not had any additional reported cases.

“My one positive case is now recovered,” said Beth Lewis, infection preventionist at Golden Empire. She said the person who had tested positive returned this week, symptom-free after completing a 14-day quarantine.

In June and July, Tahoe Forest Hospital’s skilled nursing facility reported two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. According to California’s Department of Public Health, no residents of the facility have tested positive.

The county’s other skilled nursing facilities, Wolf Creek Care Center and Spring Hill Manor Rehabilitation and Convalescent Hospital, have not reported any cases of COVID-19 among their staff and residents.