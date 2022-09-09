Power restored to South County
UPDATE at 10:48 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Power has been restored to over 3,000 PG&E customers.
Initially posted
Authorities say they’ve responded to a fire near West Hacienda Drive, near Bear River High School.
Forward progress was stopped at 8:39 a.m. at about an acre, reports indicate.
Additionally, over 3,000 PG&E customers are without power this morning. The outage ranges from just north of Lake of the Pines to Alta Sierra.
The outage started at 7:59 a.m. PG&E states the weather is likely the cause.
