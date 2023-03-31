DryDiggins-GVU-090622-18.jpg

Southern California-based reggae band Fortunate Youth, takes the Dry Diggings stage on Sept. 6, 2022 during the first night of the four day music and camping festival.

 Elias Funez

Late-Nite Productions & Miners Foundry are proud to present the “Nevada City 4/20 Celebration” featuring Fortunate Youth plus special guests Sensi Trails, Soulmedic and El Dub live at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, Ca. This is taking place on Thursday April 20, 2023 at 6pm. Advance tickets are available online for $35 (advance) at Ticketweb.com ($5 increase day of show).

From backyard BBQs in Southern California beach towns to its rise as one of the most popular reggae rock bands in the country, Fortunate Youth remains devoted to its roots and a simple mission: Spread peace, love, and unity with music. It’s a mantra of sorts for the multi-faceted sextet from Hermosa Beach, driving a relentless thirst for live performances and an ever-evolving cache of original material dotted with influences of blues, ska, rock, world, soul, and punk.