Late-Nite Productions & Miners Foundry are proud to present the “Nevada City 4/20 Celebration” featuring Fortunate Youth plus special guests Sensi Trails, Soulmedic and El Dub live at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, Ca. This is taking place on Thursday April 20, 2023 at 6pm. Advance tickets are available online for $35 (advance) at Ticketweb.com ($5 increase day of show).
From backyard BBQs in Southern California beach towns to its rise as one of the most popular reggae rock bands in the country, Fortunate Youth remains devoted to its roots and a simple mission: Spread peace, love, and unity with music. It’s a mantra of sorts for the multi-faceted sextet from Hermosa Beach, driving a relentless thirst for live performances and an ever-evolving cache of original material dotted with influences of blues, ska, rock, world, soul, and punk.
Who is Sensi Trails? Since the band’s formation, Sensi Trails has been playfully blurring the lines between Cali reggae, surf, and psychedelic rock. After releasing a 5-song EP, lead singer and guitarist Kyle Rising decided to relocate from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to San Diego, California. After recording and releasing the new single “Just Livin’” featuring Kbong of Stick Figure, he met drummer Jordan Starke and bassist/vocalist Kaya Hall. Adding a new layer of lush sound, they were soon joined by keyboardist Mike Root.
Honoring the sounds that inspired them while mixing in fresh themes and styles, Sensi Trails is finishing their debut album. With the chemistry of catchy songs and infectious vibes, they travel the open road on a quest to play and spread their music to the world.
Catch both bands and more live at Miners Foundry on April 20.