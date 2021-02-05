Former Supervisor Todd Juvinall, who helped bring about Rood Center, dies at 70

At a time when Nevada County needed it most, Todd Juvinall had the passion required to get things done.

“The county was growing rapidly at that time, and there was a lot of things that needed to be taken care of,“ said Crawford Bost, Nevada County supervisor from 1985-88.

“Todd was a person who gave his most to help Nevada County at a time when we really needed to step up.”

Juvinall, Nevada County supervisor from 1985-92, died Jan. 23 at age 70. Those who knew him said he was instrumental in securing the Eric Rood Administrative Center for the county and devoting his life to public service, his faith and his family.

Friends describe Juvinall as a firebrand and passionate agent for change who was always well prepared and never shied away from a heated discussion.

“He did his homework and evaluated everything on its merits, not what his supporters or opposition wanted,“ Bost said.

Supporters said his passion and determination were just what was needed to finally bring the county’s services under one roof after nearly a decade of efforts. Juvinall traveled to New York City to ensure the county got the public funding for the Rood Center.

At the time, Bost said the county’s various departments were littered throughout western Nevada County, leaving people to circle around cities to do government business.

“Everything was just scattered all over. If you wanted approval to build something, you had to make five stops,“ he joked.

Juvinall also founded the California Association of Business, Property and Resource owners, or CABPRO, a local property rights group that supported limited government.

“He kind of took the county like a Coke bottle, shook it up and opened it up to see what would come out,” long time friend Mac Young said. “As a result, you know, he ruffled some feathers, but I think he improved the way that that county government functions.”

Juvinall remained active in county public life well after his role as supervisor, taking a leadership position in the local Republican Party and actively blogging and submitting columns in his retirement.

“I had known Todd for 25-30 years and never did I not know how Todd stood on an issue. He never took a ’no position’ stance when he was on the Board of Supervisors, and he never backed away from a good discussion or argument,” Board Chair Dan Miller said.

“Love him or hate him, If nothing else, you had to respect him for never compromising his values or his principles, and he was always looking for ways to improve the community that he was raised in.“

Juvinall is survived by his wife Petra, his three children Tracy, Tony and Trevor; three stepchildren Serienna, Shane and Samantha; and 10 grandchildren.

“He was a stand up citizen and he put Nevada County on the map, so to speak. He really changed the county for the better,” Petra said. “He loved people, he loved God, his country and his family. That’s simply what he was all about.“

