Former Nevada City resident to have Met performance streamed across the country

A number of months ago, before the coronavirus changed the world, Nevada City-raised Alison Clancy was planning to take the stage at The Metropolitan Opera on March 14, and to have her performance broadcast live to over 2,200 international movie theaters, including Sierra Cinemas locally.

Her solo dance performance of “Der Fliegende Holländer” was to be the “culminating moment of her career,” she said in March. But that didn’t quite happen as was anticipated. Under 48 hours before her March 14 performance, The Met closed and the live filming and broadcast was cancelled. But Clancy still managed to conduct a few performances at The Met before the world’s framework — and particularly New York City’s — was altered by the virus. And now, having streamed the performance last weekend on one PBS station, and simultaneously streaming on several other outlets, The Met is allowing her solo dance to be shown on other states’ PBS stations in the coming weeks.

Not all showings can be viewed online.

Although Clancy was originally disappointed that her performance wasn’t broadcast in March, she said a career in the performing arts forces artists to reconcile tumult.

“Making peace with uncertainty is a skill I’ve been practicing for decades,” she said, adding that she was grateful for being able to perform her solo dance at all, and grow a deeper synchronicity with the conductor and orchestral sounds.

Clancy said she only recently discovered, around June 26, that her performance would be streaming on PBS. For the last couple of months, the artist has been living in a more rural area of New York to get away from one of the pandemic’s former epicenters. She’s been taking online ballet classes, and also noted that she’s recording music, playing all the instruments — bass, guitar and keyboard — herself and then syncing them together.

And while a bit more isolated, being removed from one of the most populated cities in the U.S., Clancy said she’s appreciating those around her, including the small bunnies, chipmunks and hedgehogs.

