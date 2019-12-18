Former Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley dies

Tim Foley, who served as Nevada City’s police chief for four years, has died.

Joey Jordan, who worked with Foley on acquiring a K-9 for the department and establishing the Rüdiger Foundation, confirmed Tuesday night that Foley died of a heart attack while on a trip to Paris.

FILE – Nevada City Chief of Police Tim Foley swears in Ethan Roth as a youth member of the Nevada City Police Department at City Hall in 2016.

Laura Mahaffy/lmahaffy@theunion.com | The Union

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our founders, Timothy A. Foley,” Jordan wrote in a post on the foundation’s Facebook page. “Tim, thank you for the legacy you have left behind — we’ll make sure Rüdiger Foundation carries on your good work.”

Following retirement from the San Francisco Police Department, Foley accepted the position as police chief of Nevada City in 2014. He resigned in 2018 and accepted a position as St. Helena police chief, recently retiring again to travel and teach, Jordan said.

FILE – Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley, right, slices a tri-tip sandwich under the watchful eye of chef Jay Cooper during a trip-tip fundraiser hosted by Riebes Auto Parts in 2017. The money raised will benefit the Suerra Nevada Hospital Foundation/Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund, which will be distributed directly to women and men of Nevada County who are in need of mammograms.

Photo by Liz Kellar/lkellar@theunion.com |

Check back with The Union for more.