Former Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley dies
Tim Foley, who served as Nevada City’s police chief for four years, has died.
Joey Jordan, who worked with Foley on acquiring a K-9 for the department and establishing the Rüdiger Foundation, confirmed Tuesday night that Foley died of a heart attack while on a trip to Paris.
“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our founders, Timothy A. Foley,” Jordan wrote in a post on the foundation’s Facebook page. “Tim, thank you for the legacy you have left behind — we’ll make sure Rüdiger Foundation carries on your good work.”
Following retirement from the San Francisco Police Department, Foley accepted the position as police chief of Nevada City in 2014. He resigned in 2018 and accepted a position as St. Helena police chief, recently retiring again to travel and teach, Jordan said.
