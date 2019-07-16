Community mourns death of former Grass Valley Police Officer Cameron Landon

Former coworkers of Cameron Landon were in shock Tuesday after learning of his death, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

The 36-year-old Nevada County native and Roseville Police Department officer died in his sleep. He was found Tuesday morning at his home, Roseville authorities said in a Facebook post.

“Great employee,” Moon said of the former correctional officer. “An extremely focused young man, knew what he wanted in his life.”

Grass Valley police, where Landon worked before joining the Roseville police, called Landon a wonderful husband, father, friend and officer.

“The Grass Valley Police Department mourns with our fellow officers in Roseville for losing Cam at this young age,” Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.

Roseville police said they will release more details about the arrangements as they become available. Landon’s family has requested privacy.

Landon attended Lyman Gilmore Middle and Nevada Union High schools, graduating from the latter in 2001. He served in the Marines from 2005 to 2009 before returning to Nevada County and becoming a correctional officer with the Sheriff’s Office.

Landon served full time from January 2011 until December 2012, when he became a temporary employee while attending the police academy, Moon said. He then joined Grass Valley police in June 2013 and left for Roseville almost two years later, Gammelgard said.

“Cam was an easy-going, super-friendly, genuinely kind person,” the chief added. “He had extensive life experience and knew how to handle people.”

Moon called Landon a committed employee who expressed care and concern over those booked into the Nevada County Jail.

“He was always committed,” she added. “Everyone’s in shock. I have a lot of staff that worked with him that are pretty upset.”

