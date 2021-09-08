Former Grass Valley mayor, Nevada County planning commissioner Patti Ingram Spencer announces campaign for District 3 supervisor

From a press release:

Patti Ingram Spencer on Wednesday announced her candidacy to replace incumbent Dan Miller on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Miller has served as District 3 supervisor since 2014 and has announced he is not seeking reelection. Ingram Spencer brings an impressive record of local government and community leadership to the race for supervisor.

Former Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout is also running for the seat.

As a long-time resident of Nevada County, Spencer’s family’s roots run deep. Her great grandfather, Thomas Ingram, became the managing editor of the local newspaper, The Union, in 1899. He had come to Grass Valley at the age of 2 with his parents Thomas Charles Ingram and Christiana Ingram, who immigrated from Cornwall, England.





“You could say public service runs in the family, because, in addition to managing the paper, from 1921 until his death, my great-grandfather was our state senator,“ Spencer said in a news release. ”In 1946 my grandfather became publisher of The Union and managed it for 35 years. My father followed in their footsteps and worked at the paper for many decades in a variety of roles, including editor/publisher at the time of his retirement. They shared their love for this community and a deep commitment to serving its residents.“

Spencer brings extensive local government leadership experience to the race for District 3 supervisor, having served two four-year terms on the Grass Valley City Council, and as mayor for two years. She also served on the Grass Valley Planning Commission for five years, in the roles as chairman and vice-chair. Her community leadership experience also includes service on the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce as both a member and chairman.

“Running for District 3 supervisor is not just another rung on the ladder for me,“ Spencer said. ”I know the critical importance of good leadership. We have serious issues impacting our community we must tackle head-on including, cannabis, homelessness, economic development, reducing fire risk, and enhancing the connectivity of our community through broadband internet. These are just a few of the issues I am prepared to address if elected. I believe my leadership experience and relationships with our region’s elected representatives in Sacramento and Washington will help me be effective in getting things done.”

A graduate of the Nevada County Community Leadership Institute, in addition to her local government leadership experience, Spencer has been extensively involved in area service clubs and organizations including Native Daughters of the Golden West, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Rotary Club of Grass Valley, and the Nevada County Fair Foundation. She is also the recipient of the Business Woman of the Year Award by the Business and Professional Women of Nevada County.

“I think having deep roots and a long-standing connection to the community makes a difference,” said Spencer. “I know the district, I know the history, and I know the challenges that lay ahead, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve our area.”

Patti and her husband, former Nevada County Supervisor John Spencer, make their home in Grass Valley.

For more information, visit: patti4supervisor.com .

