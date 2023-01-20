Chris Walsh left his role as chief assistant to the district attorney in 2021, but his passion for law continues.

After serving under former Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell, Walsh and his colleague Kenny Nguyen — who was also a prosecutor for the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office — now run a private practice, Walsh & Nguyen, out of Nevada City which they started in November 2022.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.