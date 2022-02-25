Formal declarations for Nevada County office remain at four

As of Friday, four candidates had filed the necessary paperwork to run for local elected office, and will appear on the June 7 ballot.

These were the same candidates who had already filed the necessary paperwork by last week. This was the second week that candidates could formally declare for office.

Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, will run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools, will run for a second full term.

Nevada County’s Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer Rolf Kleinhans will run for Nevada County assessor.





Yvette Durant declared for one of two Nevada County Superior Court judgeships.

According to Kyle Kenney with the Nevada County Elections Office, the list as of Friday remained unchanged from the previous week, although he said in an email that he suspected there would be some updates early next week.

Candidates have until March 11 to file paperwork in their bid to run for office.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com