Foresthill Road closed due to ‘Hazmat incident,’ CHP says
UPDATE at 3:33 p.m.
According to CHP Public Information Officer David Martinez, a vehicle off the shoulder of the road, just east of the Foresthill Bridge, led the Roseville Police Department to deploy its Hazmat team around 2:30 p.m. Martinez said little is known about the vehicle.
“Because of what they saw or smelled, they asked to shut down the road in both directions,” Martinez said.
Initially posted
Foresthill Road in Auburn is currently closed in both directions, due to a possible Hazmat incident, according to an Auburn CHP Facebook post.
“Please use alternate routes to avoid the bridge,” the post stated. “No ETA as of yet when bridge will be reopened.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Captures: Snow sparkles
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.