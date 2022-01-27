Foresthill Road closed due to ‘Hazmat incident,’ CHP says

UPDATE at 3:33 p.m.

According to CHP Public Information Officer David Martinez, a vehicle off the shoulder of the road, just east of the Foresthill Bridge, led the Roseville Police Department to deploy its Hazmat team around 2:30 p.m. Martinez said little is known about the vehicle.

“Because of what they saw or smelled, they asked to shut down the road in both directions,” Martinez said.

Initially posted

Foresthill Road in Auburn is currently closed in both directions, due to a possible Hazmat incident, according to an Auburn CHP Facebook post.





“Please use alternate routes to avoid the bridge,” the post stated. “No ETA as of yet when bridge will be reopened.”