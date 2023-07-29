Foresthill man sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the sexual assault and torture of a two-year old child; deemed one of "the worst crimes Placer County has ever seen"

AUBURN -- On July 27, 2023, the Honorable Judge Jones sentenced Jeremy Wilson, age 30, to life without the possibility of parole in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the torture and aggravated sexual assault, among other charges, of a two-year old child.