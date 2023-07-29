Foresthill man sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the sexual assault and torture of a two-year old child; deemed one of "the worst crimes Placer County has ever seen"
AUBURN -- On July 27, 2023, the Honorable Judge Jones sentenced Jeremy Wilson, age 30, to life without the possibility of parole in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the torture and aggravated sexual assault, among other charges, of a two-year old child.
In February 2020, the Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to a vicious attack on a two-and-a-half-year-old little boy in Foresthill. The child was tortured, beaten, drugged, and sodomized with an unknown object in his own home.
The victim was found by his mother in the morning who rushed him to the emergency room. The victim had over a dozen fresh adult bite marks covering his body, extreme bruising and swelling all over his face and mouth. The child also had bruising, lacerations, and an abrasion to his genitalia. A Placer County Sheriff Detective investigated the sexual assault, and the evidence led him to the victims’ mother’s live-in boyfriend, the defendant Jeremy Wilson.
During the sentencing, two victim statements were read, as permitted by Marsy’s Law. The statements shared that Wilson is a “monster” who “preys on children” and shows “a lack of remorse” for his actions. The prosecutor on the case presented why life without parole is a just sentence due to him committing a crime that “society deems to be the worst of the worst and “irredeemable”.
The judge said the crime was “indescribable”, “disgusting, violent, callous and cruel” and “one of the worst things that he had ever seen.” The judge belabored the question of “why?” the defendant would ever act out such a heinous crime against a child. The judge acknowledged that since Wilson has never admitted to the crime or shown any remorse for what happened to the victim, the question of “why” may never be answered. The judge found that due to the gravity of the crime and the brutality of the attack on the young child the maximum sentence is appropriate for the defendant.
When sentencing the defendant to imprisonment for the rest of his life, the Judge stated, "I am stripping the defendant of all of his power over John Doe and John Doe's Mother. He will no longer have any power over this family". The prosecutor presenting evidence there was also domestic violence occurring in the home leading up to the sexual assault of John Doe.
Supervising Deputy District Attorney Kalin Everett who prosecuted the case said, “This crime was particularly heinous. The defendant took out his frustrations with the child’s mother on her toddler in the middle of the night. The victim had bruising, including bite marks, from the top of his head to tops of his feet, and on every body part in between. This assault was intended to be cruel and to cause the child pain. The attack was an exceptionally depraved crime, one of the worst crimes this county has ever seen. It is irredeemable by society standards, as well by the rule of law. Wilson is now where he belongs, in prison for the rest of his life where he can never hurt another child ever again.
Supervising Deputy District Attorney Kalin Everett leads one of the office’s felony units.
Wilson was assessed by the state’s STATIC 99 which is a state-approved risk prediction tool that estimates the probability of sexual and violent reconviction for adult males who have been convicted of a sexual offense against a child or a non-consenting adult. Wilson received a moderate or high score of probability to commit a new sexual offense. Starting in 2006, sexual violent offenders STATIC 99 score started and became open to the public through the Megan’s Law website.
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office takes cases of child abuse very seriously and works with the Placer County MDIC and Children's Advocacy Center to find justice for the child through a trauma informed approach to the criminal justice process. They also proactively work with MDIC to educate Placer County communities on the signs and risks of child abuse. Learn more about MDIC at www.placer.ca.gov/MDIC