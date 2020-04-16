Forest Service shuts down several South Shore recreation sites through April 30
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has temporarily closed all national forest recreation sites and areas in the South Shore Recreation Corridor.
In alignment with federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the sites will be closed through April 30, a press release states.
Sites impacted by the closure include Pope Beach, Pope Baldwin National Recreation Bike Path, Camp Richardson Resort and Corral, Fallen Leaf Campground and Beach, Tallac Historic Site and Beach, Kiva Picnic Area and Beach, Taylor Creek Visitors Center and Baldwin Beach.
The release states violation of this prohibition is punishable by fine of up to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization or up to six months imprisonment.
The Forest Service may also elect to suspend access to additional recreation sites.
Visitors are encouraged to social distance and obey CDC guidelines, so that those sites can remain open.
For up-to-date information on closures, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ltbmu.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of The Union.
