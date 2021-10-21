Forest Service facilities end seasonal operations

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has begun its annual process of closing recreational facilities around Lake Tahoe for the winter season.

Seasonal closures apply to many forest recreation sites, including beaches, campgrounds, picnic areas and forest roads.

Campgrounds, picnic areas, and beach facilities on National Forest lands managed by Tahoe Recreation, a division of California Land Management, ended seasonal operations on Sunday.

Taylor Creek Visitor Center outdoor interpretive services also ended Sunday. Be aware that bears may be highly active in the Taylor Creek area during this time. Always keep your distance from bears, leave food and other scented items at home and stay on the trails.

Additionally, forest roads generally begin closing in mid-November for public safety and resource protection.





Although facilities on national forest lands close for the winter season, the grounds and lake access remain open year-round. During winter month closures, services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are not available. When accessing these areas in the winter, be sure to pack out your garbage and everything you bring in and use, park legally and do not block closed gates.