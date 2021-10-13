Forest Service: Caldor Fire 98% contained

From the U.S. Forest Service - Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Facebook page.



The Caldor Fire is 98% contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday.

Dry and cold weather, along with low humidity levels, kept firefighters on alert and influenced fire behavior, the U.S. Forest Service wrote in an incident report.

Fire managers are focusing on suppression repair, hazard tree removal and mop-up, the U.S. Forest Service wrote in an incident report.

Repair actions will focus near Echo Lake, Upper Forni Meadows, Trimmer Peak, Schneider Camp Road, Silver Lake, Scout Peak and south of Highway 88, the report stated. Repair efforts include removing hazard trees and slash, clearing culverts, repairing dozer and hand line to limit future erosion concerns. Night patrols will continue along Highway 50 north.

A drying trend and higher temperatures are expected this weekend. The report states that “a return to visible pockets of smoke and possible individual and group tree torching,” is also possible this weekend.

“The fire will likely continue to creep and smoldering within the fire area long into the winter,” the report stated. ”Please do not report this activity as it can take resources away from more critical needs.“

CLOSURES

Road and area closures along with fire restrictions are in effect throughout many areas of the Eldorado National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, the report stated.

ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST:

Forest Order 03-21-18 – Area, Road, and Trail Closure

Forest Order 03-21-16 – Fire Restrictions

Forest Order 03-21-17 – Camping Prohibition

LAKE TAHOE BASIN MANAGEMENT UNIT (LTBMU):

Forest Order 19-21-06 –Emergency Closure

Forest Order 19-21-07 – Backcountry Closure

Forest Order 19-21-01 – Fire Restrictions