Forest Charter School seeks to raise money for school co-op, artist relief fund

The PACE sixth- through eighth-grade program at Forest Charter School is revealing its latest endeavor: The Mirror Project.

This collaboration is the brainchild of Alicia Frost Vandevorst, student teacher at Forest Charter School in Nevada City. Together with her master teacher, Michelle Litton Ogaidi, they have organized a community project supporting both their school co-op and the Nevada County Artist COVID-19 Relief Fund. Seventy-five percent of sales will go to the artist relief fund as a “thank you” to the 26 artists who donated their time. The remaining 25% will support the PACE Program’s activities fund.

Standing for Peace, Art, Creativity and Environment, the PACE program strives to shape their students into global citizens who value integrity, empathy and are prepared to carve their path in this world.

Students were given the task of creating a written piece using imagery. The pieces were then chosen by a local artist to render as close to the word as possible. The result is a collaboration where middle school students can visually see the power of their words. The opening bid for each piece is $100. We hope to significantly impact our local artists with our donation.

The online auction will be held from today to Dec. 12. Be sure to save the date for some holiday shopping or to fill that special space in your home with a piece that will make a difference in our community.

The auction can be accessed through this link: https://fcef.betterworld.org/auctions/mirror-project.

Like the Forest Charter School Facebook page for daily reveals leading up to the auction.

We wish to thank Ruth Chase with Nevada County Arts Council, Melissa Goldman with Nevada City Picture Framing & Art Gallery, and, of course, our artists: Amelia Frinier, Ani Dixon, Brian Denton, Cameron Cobden, Chantelle Goldthwaithe, Deb Foxen, Denise Wey, Inga DeMartini, Iris Vandevorst, Jeff Snyder, Jennifer Rain Crosby, Jerianne Van Dijk, Juli Marks, Kaleen Chatigny, Linda Galusha, Matt Medrano, Manuel Martinez, Maryjane Huenergardt, Melissa Jarrette, Nora Jacobs, Pam Hodges, Rose Ayala, Roseanne Burke, Shirley Benedick, Tamara Fouyer and Valerie Stuart.

Source: Forest Charter School