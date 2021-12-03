 For those in need: The Union hosts annual drive-thru food drive | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

For those in need: The Union hosts annual drive-thru food drive

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Volunteers help unload bags of canned and non-perishable goods from the back of vehicles during Friday’s food drive held at The Union newspaper’s parking lot, with donations to benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers help sort donated food from Friday’s food drive.
Photo: Elias Funez
Those who missed Friday’s food drive and still wish to donate can call the Food Bank of Nevada County at 530-272-3796.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more