 For the love of bocce: Nevada County Bocce League hosts tournament | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

For the love of bocce: Nevada County Bocce League hosts tournament

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Bocce ball is popular in Nevada County, with the Nevada County Bocce League drawing teams from across Northern California for a large tournament held Saturday at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bocce is played with eight large balls and one smaller target ball, or object, called a pallino. There are four balls per team made of a different color or pattern to distinguish the balls of one team from those of the other team. If a team has multiple balls closer to the pallino than the opponent's closest ball, they will receive a point for each one.
Photo: Elias Funez
The distance of a pair of bocce balls are measured from the pallino while teams tally their scores.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Bocce thrower watches as his ball nears the pallino during Saturday’s tournament at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bocce bags next to the courts at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley signify that serious players have gathered for the Nevada County Bocce League’s big tournament.
Photo: Elias Funez
A bocce thrower expresses discontent with her throw during Saturday’s tournament. Teams came from as far as Martinez, Stockton and Los Gatos to participate in the Nevada County Bocce League’s tournament.
Photo: Elias Funez
A player marks his team’s score on the board Saturday at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Bocce thrower releases the ball during Saturday’s Nevada County Bocce League tournament at Western Gateway Park.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more