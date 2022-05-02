 For the Earth: Vendors, crowds bring Earth Fest to life | TheUnion.com
For the Earth: Vendors, crowds bring Earth Fest to life

By John Hart | Special to The Union
Eric Gunderson holds a red-tailed hawk from Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release of Grass Valley at Earth Fest. The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce sponsored Earth Fest on Saturday in Union Ally. Different booths sold items or handed out information about the Earth.
Vendors had plants native to Nevada County for sale.
Attendees to the event were greeted by this sign as they entered Union Alley.
People visit the booths and vendors of Earth Fest.
A Western screech owl from Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release of Grass Valley.
Gaia Soap Supply on Argall Way in Nevada City sold earth-friendly soaps and sanitizers at the event.
