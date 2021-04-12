 For the artists: Second Saturday Art Walks pick up momentum in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
For the artists: Second Saturday Art Walks pick up momentum in Grass Valley

Elias Funez
  

Artist Shelby Via works on a commissioned painting Saturday along Mill Street during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley. Via, whose artwork is currently on display at Cosmic Shark Clothing as well as at Bluebumart.com, plans to paint at future Second Saturday Art Walks in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Musicians from Music in the Mountains played from a selection of classical pieces in front of Stucki Jewelers and Goodtimes in downtown Grass Valley during the Second Saturday Art Walk hosted by the Downtown Grass Valley Association.
Photo: Elias Funez
An Art Works Gallery artist shows off a work in progress intended for the 10x10 Community Art Project to benefit the Youth Arts Program at The Center For The Arts. People can create and donate a 10-inch by 10-inch canvas art piece to be added to the growing window display to be sold for the youth arts program.
Photo: Elias Funez
Artist Shelby Via pauses to talk with passersby while working on a commissioned painting during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley. Artists looking to display their work can contact Marni Marshall with the Downtown Grass Valley Association.
Photo: Elias Funez
More vendor booths and artist displays have joined the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Art work from Shelby Via can be seen from Mill Street during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

