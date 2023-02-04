You’ve likely driven by there dozens if not hundreds of times – that iconic white and red sign beckoning travelers on Interstate 80 to stop in for a slice of pie. Or maybe a fresh crab sandwich. Or would you prefer a marionberry shake? This is Ikeda’s.

Ikeda’s (pronounced Ee-KEH-duhs) has been a mainstay on the interstate for 50 years, serving tourists and locals alike the best in pies, sandwiches, shakes, ice cream, fruits, candies, meats, breads, and more.

