You’ve likely driven by there dozens if not hundreds of times – that iconic white and red sign beckoning travelers on Interstate 80 to stop in for a slice of pie. Or maybe a fresh crab sandwich. Or would you prefer a marionberry shake? This is Ikeda’s.
Ikeda’s (pronounced Ee-KEH-duhs) has been a mainstay on the interstate for 50 years, serving tourists and locals alike the best in pies, sandwiches, shakes, ice cream, fruits, candies, meats, breads, and more.
The business contains a multi-faceted approach to tasty treats, encapsulating a restaurant, market, bakery, fruit stand, orchard, in addition to a market location in Davis.
However, according to third generation owner Derek Ikeda, the pies are what draw people in.
“This is what we are known for,” said Ikeda. “This is what we try to say is our brand.
“We are an orchard and pie bakery and how that all started was that my grandparents (Sam and Sally) had apple, peach, plums, blackberries, nectarines and a whole bunch of different stone fruit. With that stone fruit that’s how we first started. With that then my dad said, ‘we’re throwing away all this fruit that is bruised because we can’t sell bruised fruit to customers and so instead of just throwing away the fruit or selling it at half off, let’s start turning this fruit into pies.’”
The idea presented by Glen Ikeda, Derek’s father, turned out to be a fortuitous decision which has propelled Ikeda’s to local fame.
Starting off with fruit pies, the idea was brought up to begin making chicken pot pies. Derek Ikeda said this remains the top-selling product.
“Before we knew it, chicken pot pies came in and that’s probably the biggest thing people continuously come back for is the chicken pot pie,” Ikeda said. “It’s a number one seller because it’s savory. You can eat maybe three or four pot pies a week, but you can’t eat three or four (fruit) pies in a week. You’d get all pied out.”
Ikeda added that pies are the “calling card” for the bakery. Everything is made from scratch.
“It all started with the orchard,” he said. “We know really good quality fruits, so we always select the highest quality fruit going into our pies. That’s why it might taste better than your normal pie.”
Ikeda’s grandparents, Sam and Sally Ikeda, began the business on the orchard, but expanded to offer more than just fruit. While Sam Ikeda passed away a few years ago, Sally Ikeda still remains involved in the business and pops in a couple times a week to make sure the enterprise she helped begin is running smoothly. It is by and large a family business, with Derek Ikeda’s father Glen, his brother Brendyn, his uncle Steve, and his cousins.
“My grandpa isn’t around anymore; he left us about four years ago,” Derek Ikeda said. “The store keeps going on. He’s the reason why we are here, and we thank him so much for everything he has done. This is my legacy, my brother’s legacy, my cousin Connor and my cousin Allison’s.”
Ikeda said he has been working in his family’s business since he was a kid. At first, he would help out in the orchard as best as a child can, but eventually was promoted to folding pie boxes and bagging goods. Part of their time spent on the orchard, he said, was in an effort to get the children familiar with all the different processes that go into running a business. Ikeda is grateful for the hard work of his predecessors and finds it a pleasant task to keep the family business alive.
“I am proud of my grandpa for what he’s done,” Ikeda said. “I always tell myself that I am so grateful that he started that for us. I would like to think I could grow the store and get it to be where it is now, but the fact of the matter is that it would not be the way it is without my grandpa and grandma working as hard as they did, opening the store at the crack of dawn and closing at 11 p.m. back (in the day). I am appreciative of that. It inspires me the most. I always go back to that.”
Ikeda said that he wants people to know the business is “orchard to fork” and that everything is scratch made.
“We are always cooking, always baking, always trying to create new foods,” Ikeda said. “Even if there are things that are mainstays of our business, we are going to continue to create varieties of that and test different demands. (With) different generations, their taste buds change and things like pies will always have a place because they are original and they maybe remind people of the olden times, the sort of rustic times. You’ve got to keep on creating new items.”
Currently being tested, Ikeda said, is a lobster bisque pot pie. The restaurant has a relationship with a high-quality lobster merchant with whom it already partners with for its famous lobster rolls, so the idea seemed natural.
Ikeda said though his business is rooted in tradition, there will always be something new to see in Ikeda’s.
“We are always building, always trying new things. Keep on coming into the store and you will always find new things,” Ikeda said.
Ikeda’s is located at 13500 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Pies can be ordered online and shipped by visiting www.ikedas.com.