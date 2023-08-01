Gearing up for the annual Nevada County Fair, the fairgrounds hosted Community Involvement Day Monday, inviting community members the chance to donate to some of their favorite local nonprofits while gaining discounted or free admission to next week’s fair.
Monday’s event found a number of local nonprofit organizations welcoming contributions from the community, all building up to the excitement of next week’s main event.
One organization on hand was Foothill Lions Club.
“What you see us doing here today is we are collecting eyeglasses people want to donate,” explained Foothill Lions president Rob Shotwell. “These eyeglasses will go down to a program at Folsom Prison and those inmates there refurbish or repair these glasses.
Shotwell said that Community Involvement Day is one of the Lions’ major fundraisers for the year, though their efforts don’t begin and end there.
“We have several fundraising events throughout the year and the fair is certainly our biggest fundraising event,” said Shotwell. “We run the beer booth out there by the arena. After our fundraising season, so to speak, is over for they year then we typically have put our heads together and looked at community agencies, individuals, and projects that would benefit with a little cash assistance so we have done that. We have also done pure out-and-out labor. Some of us volunteer to go out and do these projects. And have in the past. We are always looking for new members. And we welcome any interest from potential new members and we have a lot of fun doing what we’re doing.”
The glasses collected and refurbished find their way to those in need all over the world.
At another booth, Julie Thornbury, Executive Director of Food Bank of Nevada County, and her staff were collecting donations of food, which Thornbury said is always a need.
“We’re in desperate need of food donations—from actual cans of food donations all the way to volunteers,” Thornbury said. “Everyone thinks of us—which is great—over the holidays but they don’t realize during the summer that people are just as hungry. So we are not serving any less people.”
During the summer, Food Bank of Nevada County hand makes 7,000 lunches to be served to kids who may not have any other access to nutritious meals.
“We lovingly hand make and deliver over 7,000 summer lunches,” Thornbury said. “We deliver them to the low income apartment complexes so we bring them directly to the kids; the kids who don’t have other resources. We’ve found it’s a huge percentage of the low income housing complexes of kids who are on the free school lunch program so now they’re doing without that food. It’s not being made up in any other way. So it’s the only food being brought to them.
“A lot of people see our trucks and think, they’re probably doing okay this time of year. But we’re doing half of what we were doing this time last year in terms of donations. We put a barrel like this out and we call it our Emergency Food Program and each day we don’t have anything—literally—in the warehouse to put in the barrel. So we have been waiting for this moment to get donations. We serve over 17,000 people a month, and sometimes we give out up to 200,000 pounds of food a month. Everybody thinks Food bank of Nevada County gets funding, and we get zero funding from the county.”
Leslie Woodman was one such person who made her way to the fairgrounds—five-and-a-half year old son Logan at her side—to contribute to Food Bank of Nevada County. They also donated a backpack to a child in need, as the school year is just around the corner
“We like the program to help the less fortunate and I think this is a good way for us to do that, to donate some cans of food,” Leslie said. “I am also volunteering at the food booth for Tall Pines; (Logan) used to go to Tall Pines.
Logan himself is very excited for the fair: “We’re going to eat corn on the cob; the best corn on the cob in the world!”
Bright Futures For Youth, The Diaper Project, The White Barn Project, and others were represented at Monday’s event.
Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that collects blood from volunteer donors and provides blood product services throughout the United States, was present and upped the ante: every person who donated blood got their one-time ticket into the fair comped.
“I’ve donated in the past, and they have called a couple times saying there is a blood shortage, so whatever I can contribute and give my healthy blood,” said Carly Sanchez of Grass Valley. “I was going to buy fair tickets anyway so I might as well give back to the community.”
Linda Becchetti was there to donate white clothing—which will be donated to kids involved in Future Farmers of America for the formal showings of their respective animals.
“We know Soroptimists,” said Becchetti. “We’ve done some stuff in the past, donating with them, and such. We think they do a lot of really great work for the community. We have friends who have been members with them for years and got us interested."
It is still to be determined how much was raised or donated to community organizations Monday. Community Involvement Day is not to be confused with the Nevada County Fair's Community Day which takes place Thursday, August 10, which will offer $5 admission all day for adults and children (free to children 5 and under) and free admission for disabled persons (and a chaperone for those who require assistance) until 5:00 p.m.
The Nevada County Fair takes place August 9 through the 13. For more information please visit nevadacountyfair.com.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.