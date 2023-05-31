Nevada County Republican Women Federated announced the passage of a resolution against reparations to African Americans residing in California.
“Our organization believes that as California was admitted to the United States as a free state, not a slave state, in 1849 it is especially unjust to take from California citizens today who never owned slaves and give to people who never were slaves,” the release stated.
The Resolution Against Reparations to African Americans Residing in California was passed by a unanimous vote of the groups’ members on May 17, 2023.
“WHEREAS, legitimate nexus cannot be established between African Americans, their ancestors, whether they ever lived in California and whether they were forced to function as slaves, and determining a justification for claims against other citizens of California based on fair criteria to make fair determinations, and
“WHEREAS, it’s too late to pay reparations for 19th century American injustices that cannot be reasonably justified and it is especially unjust to take from citizens who never owned slaves and give to people who never were slaves;
“THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Nevada County Republican Women Federated encourage all efforts possible against reparations of any nature. African Americans who feel they have been wronged should look to the future, not the past.
“Adopted by Nevada County Republican Women Federated at a regular meeting on May 17, 2023 to be distributed to all elected officials and media outlets.”
Marianne Lyons, Secretary
Nevada County Republican Women Federated, P.O. Box 3572, Box 3572, Grass Valley, California 95949