KNOW & GO What: Free virtual event “COVID-19 Fallout: How to Get Your Life Back” When: 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Saturday Register here: https://covid19.theunion.com

The Union will be hosting a two-part virtual panel called “COVID-19 Fallout: How to Get Your Life Back” Wednesday and Saturday, featuring local experts in some of the areas most affected by the pandemic.

Wednesday’s panel will run from 6 to 8 p.m., and will feature Sierra College enrollment specialist Jessica Burgess; Kari D’Alosio with the Alliance for Workforce Development; and Nevada County Director of Behavioral Health Phoebe Bell.

Burgess and D’Alosio will share information and advice on going back to school and finding a new job, respectively, while Bell will discuss the emotional effects of the pandemic.

Saturday’s panel will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay will discuss distance learning Saturday and offer advice for parents. In addition, Nevada County Director of Social Services Rachel Roos will discuss the resources available for those experiencing job loss and other financial hurdles, and Rick Hansen with Baird Personal Wealth Management will discuss post-pandemic financial recovery.

The Union Event Manager Deana Graydon said she reached out to this particular lineup of experts because they could offer help with some of the challenges that stood out to her as commonly exacerbated by the pandemic — including mental health, parenting during distance learning, and financial issues such as job loss.

“There’s a little bit for anybody who is struggling,” she said.

Graydon explained that she saw this event as appropriate for the moment, as many in the community began to feel the effects of the pandemic almost one year ago.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.