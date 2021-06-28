Foothills Event Center to be sold

Owner Mardie Caldwell announced Monday that The Foothills Event Center will be transferring to new owners by August and will no longer operate as an event venue, a press release states.

“Creating this space was a labor of love for our community, and it was an honor to host so many celebrations and events for our Nevada County neighbors, as well as many from out of the area,” she said in the release.

Caldwell purchased and rehabilitated the former Weaver Auto Center in September 2013, turning it into a gathering place for the community. During its successful eight-year run, it hosted weddings, celebrations of life, fundraisers, concerts, seminars, and other events. It is also a popular venue with governmental organizations because of its parking, ADA accessibility, and open space to allow any configuration.

“2020 looked to be our best year yet! January and February found us booked solid, and we had four weddings scheduled in March. Then COVID-19 hit and everything suddenly stopped,” Caldwell said. “We were not offered the opportunity to bid on the location for COVID testing or COVID vaccines, nor were we selected for the Nevada County Anchor Grants that were awarded to the other large venues in the county. We applied to the smaller grants four times but were not awarded any assistance. After a year and a half with no income, no grants, and still experiencing full operating costs, it was just an untenable situation.”

Caldwell operates another venue in the area, Rough & Ready Vineyards, which offers outdoor weddings. She said that many of the booked brides for the event center are choosing to move their celebration there.





Declining to name to the new owners, Caldwell said the space will no longer host community events.

“All currently booked clients are being contacted, although we are happy to host events and paint classes through July,” she said.

To see the scheduled events, visit http://www.FoothillsEvents.com .

Source: Foothills Event Center