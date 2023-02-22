Members of the Grass Valley Foothill Lions Club met recently with Vivian Tipton, the Executive Director of Hospice of the Foothills, to present her with a $1,000 contribution in support of their mission to provide compassionate end-of-life support for patients, families, and the community. The Lions were impressed with the evolution of Hospice for over 40 years from being a small, all-volunteer operation to a professional care team of today, serving approximately 500 patients and families in western Nevada County and surrounding communities every year.
President Shotwell made the presentation stating that, “we serve because we care.” The Foothill Lions Club raises funds to infuse back into the community by operating the arena beer