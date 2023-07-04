Foothill Church, located on Allison Ranch Road and Hwy. 49 at 15874 Allison Ranch Rd, welcomes all members of the community to share a meal with us on one Sunday each month. In June, we welcomed Nevada County Consolidated Fire Station 88 crew for an “Everything is Bigger in Texas” tri-tip lunch.
We enjoyed a wonderful meal and had the opportunity to express our gratitude to the firefighters for their service to Nevada County and beyond.
“We were thrilled to have the privilege of hosting members of Station 88 for this special lunch,” said Foothill’s new pastor, Mark Tawlks. “It was a small token of our appreciation for their tireless efforts in ensuring our community’s safety. It exemplified the spirit of unity and solidarity that Foothill Church holds dear, and we were honored to have been able to come together in fellowship and celebration.”
The lunch event served as a reminder of the impact that acts of kindness can have on community bonds. Foothill Church is committed to fostering a spirit of compassion, unity, and collaboration within the Nevada County community.
Our next event will be on Sunday, July 9, 2023. We will be serving a full breakfast, including homemade cinnamon rolls, biscuits with gravy and more! Join us at 10 a.m. on our outdoor dining patio, 15874 Allison Ranch Rd., Grass Valley, CA 95949.
For more information about Foothill Church, visit www.foothillchurch.org or email info@foothillchurch.org.