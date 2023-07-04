Foothill Church, located on Allison Ranch Road and Hwy. 49 at 15874 Allison Ranch Rd, welcomes all members of the community to share a meal with us on one Sunday each month. In June, we welcomed Nevada County Consolidated Fire Station 88 crew for an “Everything is Bigger in Texas” tri-tip lunch.

We enjoyed a wonderful meal and had the opportunity to express our gratitude to the firefighters for their service to Nevada County and beyond.

For more information about Foothill Church, visit www.foothillchurch.org or email info@foothillchurch.org.