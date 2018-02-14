Foothill Celebration coming to Grass Valley on Saturday

The annual Foothill Celebration is set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday March 3 in downtown Grass Valley.

This event places a variety or wine, beer and restaurant fare in various businesses located throughout downtown and is presented by the Grass Valley Downtown Association in partnership with Sierra Vintners.

The ticket price includes wine and beer sampling and tastings and a variety of food choices from sweet to savory. Live music is scheduled in many of the area businesses as well.

Now in it's 17th year, this popular event takes place rain or shine. Tickets are $40 in advance until Feb. 25 and $50 after.

Tickets available at The Bookseller, the Grass Valley Downtown Association office at 125 Neal Street Grass Valley and from Sierra Vintners member wineries and online at sierravintners.com.

For more information, call 530-272-8315.

Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association