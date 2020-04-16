Food drive-thru appreciated on San Juan Ridge

Additional drive-thru food locations implemented Thursday by the Food Bank of Nevada County were a welcome site for residents of Nevada County’s San Juan Ridge.

By 12:30 p.m. all 300 food boxes had been handed out between the three new locations in downtown North San Juan, at Grizzly Hill School, and at Milhous Feed off Highway 49.

“We had a great turnout,” Nevada County Food and Nutrition coordinator David Kopp said. “We ran out of food pretty quick.”

Kopp and 35 Nevada County Office of Emergency Services disaster service workers handed out the pre-packaged boxes of food containing pasta, pears, potatoes, cans of meat, yogurt, bread and chips, shelf stable milk, lentils, and oatmeal.

“Everyone has been pretty nice and appreciative,” disaster service worker Stacy Manning said.

Manning worked the Milhous Feed drive-thru and handed out bright yellow “Ready Nevada County” bandanas to drive-thru patrons without face coverings.

The three San Juan Ridge food drive-thru spots were in addition to the food bank’s regular weekly drive-thru at the Seventh-day Adventist Church off Osborne Hill Road in Grass Valley.

The food bank and county will assess the possibility of future food distribution drive-thru sites on the San Juan Ridge.

Future distributions will be posted on the food bank’s website at http://www.foodbankofnc.org as well as its Facebook page, which is updated every Friday for the upcoming week.

Additional local agencies working to provide food include Interfaith Food Ministry, which provides drive-thru distributions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month, at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

Gold Country Community Services’ Meals on Wheels program offers home deliveries of hot meals to homebound adults 60 or over that have trouble shopping for groceries or cooking for themselves. It can be reached at 530-273-4961.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.