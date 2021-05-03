Food drive for low-income kids to be hosted by The Union this Friday

A food drive will be held this Friday in the parking lot outside The Union, 464 Sutton Way, Grass Valley.

The Food Bank of Nevada County is putting on the food drive, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and will be run by volunteers with the food bank, with assistance from The Union employees on site.

Friday’s event is aimed at gathering pre-packaged meals for schoolchildren from lower-income families, specifically kids in grades K-12, according to Deena Graydon, who is an event manager with The Union helping organize the drive.

The food drive is intended to bolster the food bank’s Summer Lunch program, which provides students with free lunches to supplement the meals they’d receive during the school year, according to a press release.

Those interested in donating at Friday’s drive should bring prepackaged foods such as granola bars, apple sauce pouches, crackers, fruit snacks, and other similar nonperishable items. The food bank is asking those bringing food to try and donate healthier snacks when possible.

The event is also open to monetary donations. Anyone donating can also bring cash or a check made out to the Food Bank of Nevada County, Graydon said.

Event organizers will follow COVID-19 protocols during the food drive, and no one will have to leave their car in order to make a donation. Volunteers meeting cars in the parking lot will be wearing masks, and can remove any donation items from people’s trunks if necessary, Graydon added.

The Union hosted a similar event this past December, with that food drive aimed at ensuring that struggling families had enough to eat during the Christmas holiday. The food bank typically holds at least a couple of drives each year, including one around a major holiday, Graydon said.

The need in the county for the food bank’s services has increased this year as compared to last year, in part due to the economic hardships imposed on many families by the COVID-19 pandemic. While 2020 saw the Summer Lunch program give out lunches to 2,800 schoolchildren, this year’s food drives are expected to feed 4,000 to 5,000 kids over the summer.

