Food banks work to meet increased need

Activity slows in the Interfaith Food Ministry driveway in the off hours.

However, a steady stream of volunteers working behind the scenes to nourish the hungry and reduce food waste keeps the food distribution line moving from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The ministry’s executive director, Phil Alonso, manages hundreds of volunteers already, but support in the form of service, time or money is welcome and necessary during the holiday season — especially nearly two years into the pandemic.

“In 2019, we saw just over 8,000 unique individuals,” Alonso said.

That number jumped 39% pre- to post-pandemic, he added. In 2020, nearly one year into COVID-19, the food ministry served 11,261 unique individuals.

Alonso did not have the final numbers for this year, though 13,557 unique individuals have received food assistance from the ministry as of November.

Volunteers on Wedneday categorize donations to make bags and boxes of nutritional staples to distribute to households in need. The Interfaith Food Ministry is at 440 Henderson St.

Carol Fegte, who began volunteering with the ministry in spring 2020, said she estimates 150 families arrived each day. As Christmas and the the new year approach, around 200 families are picking up food regularly.

The ministry identifies its senior recipients as anyone who is 55 or older. In 2019, 28% of the ministry’s beneficiaries were over the age of 55. In 2020, 30%, and as of November, 33% of the recipients identified as seniors.

“That is some indication of who has been hardest hit as far as age groups,” Alonso said.

Alonso said he has been grateful to maintain the ministry’s reputation for high quality food, “especially choices of proteins and lots of fruits and vegetables,” as the need across the county increased.

Alonso said the ministry, which will celebrate its 35th birthday next year, is a social services-oriented nonprofit derived from different faith-based communities in the area.

“I would say everyday we have a crew between 15 to 20 volunteers,” Alonso said, adding that for the most part, the volunteers are different each day.

On the “off days,” a team of 30 to 40 people make excursions to local groceries and smaller cafes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I love working here,” Fegte said, adding that her weekly service was an opportunity to “notice and love” her neighbors.

Alonso said those interested in dignifying their neighbors through quality food can volunteer any day of the week, and that the nonprofit is in need of support through remote work, in-person office work, physical labor and financial donations. All tentative volunteers must fill out an application in person or online .

Alonso said families in search of Christmas meal components are encouraged to come from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The facility will remain open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Monday and Wedneday. It will close on Christmas Eve.

The Food Bank of Nevada County is also seeking support in the form of holiday volunteers. The county-backed food bank also has weekly options for pick-ups.

The December Holiday Distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road. This distribution day will be the last of 2021.

COLLABORATING FOR LOCAL NUTRITION

Alonso said the ministry enjoys collaborating with other organizations and agencies like Sierra Harvest, which provides fresh, local produce through gleans.

Fegte said the ministry works with Project MANA to recover food from farms across the region.

Additionally, the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 1383 a few years ago, “which requires all food waste-generating businesses and private residences to divert their food scraps away from the landfill.”

Alonso said the ministry’s robust body of volunteers and co-collaborators have put the nonprofit in a great position, ahead of California policy.

“We’ve been ahead of the curve in the sense that we never throw food away,” Alonso said. “We are also a food rescue program. We get boxes of donated produce from grocery stores that is on the edge, and we have volunteers that lovingly spend hours going through these boxes to sort what they would still eat and edible for humans still and what is too far gone.“

The food donated that is deemed inedible goes to “pig boxes” and is distributed to select farmers in the area to feed their pigs, goats, chickens or compost.

Alonso said that, in particular, he was impressed to find a community member interested in taking and composting all of the ministry’s expired milk products.

Rebecca O'Neil is a staff writer with The Union.