This summer, the Food Bank of Nevada County will host its Summer Lunch Program, offering free lunches to at-risk children aged two to 18.
The program is meant to serve as a nutritious meal option for kids on summer break who might otherwise rely on free or reduced meals they would normally receive within the school year.
Parents who are interested in getting their children set up with the program can rest assured there is no paperwork to file; just show up at either the Bear River or Penn Valley locations of the Nevada County Library June 12 through August 4, every Monday through Friday.
The service will also visit apartment complexes—with no residency required—to Oak Ridge Apartments, Grass Valley Terrace, Berryhill, Nevada Woods, Cashin’s Field among a number of others.
Additionally, the meal program will make itself available at the Condon Park Skating Area and the Memorial Playground 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on weekdays.