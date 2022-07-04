Food Bank reaps $1 million grant

The Food Bank of Nevada County has been awarded a $1 million grant from the California Department of Social Services to expand its capacity to feed the hungry.

The Food Bank plans to use the funding to purchase a new warehouse unit next to their existing location store more food supplies and stock up for future needs and emergencies, the organization said.

“We’ve learned a lot during the pandemic, PSPS events, wildfires and the winter storm,” said Nicole McNeely, executive director of the Food Bank. “A large influx of families rely on us for food support during all these emergencies which now seem to be constant. We have to be able to source and stockpile enough food to feed everyone in need and we had outgrown our warehouse.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank secured 20,000 square feet of additional warehouse space at the Nevada City Tech Center, which was donated for over a year by Chris Anderson of Jahlibyrd and then leased at below market rates.

In addition to the increased square footage, the grant will also fund a large solar array on the roof and carports, and an electric car charging port, as well as a heavy-duty commercial plastic and cardboard baler that will help recycle the large amount of cardboard and plastic that they use every week.

Aside from being better prepared to serve Nevada County during emergencies and beyond, the Food Bank’s board has set goals of reducing the group’s use of fossil fuels and transitioning to more renewable energy sources.

“This funding will help us be more environmentally conscious and will reduce our large PG&E bill by about 90% and eliminate our satellite warehouse lease payment so that those funds can go to directly feeding families instead of overhead, ” said Doug Fleming, president of the Food Bank Board of Directors. He wrote the grant.

“We are truly grateful to the Department of Social Services for this funding and appreciate their continued support in helping us expanding our capacity to feed more Nevada County residents who are struggling to feed their families,” he said. “This will support new infrastructure required to adequately serve the food insecurity needs of Nevada County, as well as enhancements to ensure the resilience and sustainability of our emergency food delivery system during climate crises and disasters.”

For more information call the Food Bank office at (530) 272-3796 or visit foodbankofnc.org .

Source: Food Bank of Nevada County