Food Bank of Nevada County, Interfaith Food Ministry plan for next year

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 3

The Food Bank of Nevada County saw a “50% increase” over the last two months of people receiving emergency food, according to food bank office manager Julie Thornbury.

Emergency food, according to the food bank, is distributed to individuals who come to the nonprofit’s headquarters and is meant to last people until distribution days at specific sites.

The food bank’s Executive Director Nicole McNeely said the nonprofit will never turn people away.

“If we’re here, we’re going to make sure people can get food,” she said.

The Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County has also served a large portion of families and individuals over the holiday season.

“We definitely continue to see, this whole year, we’ve seen the trend of consistently seeing new families come in and sign up that have never been here before,” said food ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso.

Alonso said over 1,200 families were served with groceries for a Christmas meal, and the number of families served for Thanksgiving was similar.

The Food Bank of Nevada County served over 1,000 families in November, according to McNeely, and 1,774 people in December.

“I’m so lucky to be here,” said McNeely.

In partnership with United Way, the food bank and food ministry added to the 130 volunteers helping feed people at this month’s Nevada County Food & Toy Run.

A total of 261 families were served at the event, according to McNeely.

“It was so well orchestrated and it was a great day,” she said.

Alonso called it an amazing event for his organization.

“It was just sort of a natural partnership,” he added.

2020 CHANGES

Both the county food bank and food ministry have some new plans for 2020.

McNeely said the food bank is bringing back its Truckee distribution site.

The food ministry will be expanding its efforts to procure locally sourced food, thereby strengthening its relationships with local food distributors and producers, said Alonso.

The food ministry will be closed New Year’s Day, but will resume its usual distribution days on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The nonprofit, like the food bank, encourages people to donate money or food, or volunteer their time.

“None of it would happen without, number one, donors; and number two, volunteers,” said Alonso.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.