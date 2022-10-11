Food Bank of Nevada County director steps down
Whether in a full body pig costume helping to solicit turkey donations during the annual KNCO turkey drive, or wearing a Santa hat while standing in the rain during the annual holiday drive-thru distribution rush, Nicole McNeely’s signature smile never ceases to shine through.
Last week that smile shone even as she announced that she will be leaving the Food Bank of Nevada County as the executive director of the organization, one that she has been with for more than a decade.
She will be taking on the role as the executive director of Child Advocates of Nevada County.
Julie Thornbury was announced as the new executive director of the Food Bank of Nevada County.
“She has pretty much been with me the entire time at the food bank so she knows the ins and outs of the food bank and all it has to offer, all of the things that it needs for our programs to succeed.” NcNeely said to a crowd of Nevada City Rotarians.
“We couldn’t be luckier to have someone that knows all of the different details.
Thornbury took over McNeely’s roles effective Monday of this week.
Before passing off the baton to Thornbury, McNeely went through a list of recent news for the organization including the housing capacity expansion of the food bank.
“The food bank has wonderfully accepted a grant for $1 million to expand capacity for the organization. It’s tremendous,” McNeely said.
“What that means is that we will now have additional space to store food.”
An additional 2,800 square feet next door to the facility’s current digs at 310 Railroad Avenue will help the Food Bank of Nevada County ship and store more food as well as install a new bailer to help smash down cardboard and plastic.
During the meeting, Nevada City Rotary Club members presented McNeely with it’s 2022-2023 Community Vocational Service award in honor of and in sincere appreciation for her strong leadership of the food bank.
During the month of august, 215,000 pounds of food were distributed from five locations and over 18,000 individuals were assisted.
Over the summer, 7,200 lunches were made for area youth during their summer lunch program.
