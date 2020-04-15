Food Bank of Nevada County adds San Juan Ridge drive-thru locations

drive-thru food distribution sites 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16: Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley North San Juan Fire Station 1, 10057 Reservoir St., North San Juan Grizzly Hill School, 16661 Old Mill School Road, North San Juan Milhouse Feed, 23970 Lima Court, Nevada City Interfaith Food Ministry (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley

The Food Bank of Nevada County has added three drive-thru food locations on the San Juan Ridge, in addition to the Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church.

North San Juan Fire Station 1 at 10057 Reservoir St., Grizzly Hill School at 16661 Old Mill School Road, and Milhouse Feed at 23970 Lima Court have all been added to the Food Bank of Nevada County drive-thru locations.

Food distributions will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at those three locations, as well as at the Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley.

Food distribution may change from week to week. Future distribution sites will be posted on the food bank’s website at http://www.foodbankofnc.org as well as its Facebook page, which is updated every Friday for the upcoming week.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of households needing food assistance has drastically increased,” a release from the food bank states. “The staff and volunteers at the Nevada County Food Bank have been working hard to try and get as much food to as many households as possible while still maintaining the health and safety protocols to keep our community safe.”

The event is open to anyone who needs food and no pre-registration is required.

In an effort to minimize the number of vehicles and wait times, people are asked to choose the location that is closest or most convenient to their household.

Pre-bagged food will be provided to vehicles only.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and to keep trunk spaces clean and ready so that supplies can be loaded directly into them.

Any questions about the food giveaways can be made by calling 211.

“We will continue to assess community needs and provide support throughout the coronavirus event,” said Tine Mathiasen, Nevada County Emergency Operations Center disaster service worker coordinator. “As of now, this is a single event to meet the current needs of the community.”

Additional local agencies working to provide food include Interfaith Food Ministry, which provides drive-thru distributions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month, at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley.

Gold Country Community Services’ Meals on Wheels program offers home deliveries of hot meals to homebound adults 60 or over who have trouble shopping for groceries or cooking for themselves. It can be reached at 530-273-4961.

