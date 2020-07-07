Food bank gets boost thanks to donors
The Food Bank of Nevada County’s Freitas-Nugent fundraising campaign recently wrapped up with matching donations amounting to $5,000. In gratitude, those who donated more than $100 received homemade jam, courtesy of the Freitas-Nugent Family. The campaign was spearheaded by Sarah Freitas and Lynne Nugent. Donations will help support the drive-thru distribution held by the food bank, which is currently feeding roughly 1,900 to 2,000 people each week. Pictured, from left, are Nicole McNeely, executive director for the Food Bank of Nevada County, and Sarah Freitas of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty. To learn more about food distributions or to donate to The Food Bank of Nevada County, call 530-272-3796 or visit https://foodbankofnc.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User