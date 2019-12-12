Food Access Saturday’s holiday food distribution in Grass Valley

During this month’s Food Access Saturday on December 14, holiday dinner fixings will be included along with the regular bags of food. The Saturday program was formed two years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the work week.

The program has grown to encompass a larger population; including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, over 6,100 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2,800 people in need. United Way’s partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, distributes food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Additionally, the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. The distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.