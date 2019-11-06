Food Access Saturday to be held this weekend

The next Food Access Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on November 9. Vouchers will be available during this Saturday’s food distribution, to pick up a holiday bag before Thanksgiving. According to a United Way of California report, 35% of households in Nevada County are struggling to get by. The program was formed two years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the workweek.

The program has grown to encompass a larger population; welcoming others to the table, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, over 6,000 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2750 people in need. United Way partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, distributes food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month.

The distributions take place at 440 Henderson Street, in Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.