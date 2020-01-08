‘Food Access Saturday’ this weekend in Grass Valley

Many Nevada County residents spend much of their time worrying where their next meal will come from. This Saturday, bags of supplemental groceries will be available for those in need. “Food Access Saturday,” a collaboration between United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry, was created for anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to other food distributions Monday through Friday.

The distribution takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley on the second Saturday of each month. Since the program’s inception over two years ago, nearly 6,800 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been provided for more than 3,000 people in need. During the holidays, people are more likely to donate to local food pantries, however, the need for food donations in our community does not end when with the holidays. Donations remain urgently needed.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.