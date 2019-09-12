Food Access Saturday this weekend in Grass Valley

According to a United Way of California report, 35% of households in Nevada County are struggling to get by and Food Access Saturday can help. United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry distribute nutritious supplemental groceries on the second Saturday of each month. The program was formed for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the workweek.

The program has grown to encompass a larger population, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, more than 5,500 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2,400 people in need. Interfaith Food Ministry distributes food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mon., Wed. and Friday and the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. Distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.