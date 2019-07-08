‘Food Access Saturday’ this weekend in Grass Valley

Nutritious, free supplemental groceries are available from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. The distribution is designed for working individuals or families in need who are not able to pick up food during the work week. The program is open to anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, over 4,790 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2,175 individuals and families. United Way’s partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, also distributes food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.