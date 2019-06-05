‘Food Access Saturday’ this weekend in Grass Valley

From left, Joanne Weatherly, United Way's board secretary, Megan Timpany, executive director and Deborah Lewis, board member, help out during the month of May's Food Access Saturday. This month's food distribution is scheduled for June 8.

Submitted by Donna Cobb

United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry distribute nutritious supplemental groceries on the second Saturday of each month. The program was formed two years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the work week. The program has since grown to encompass a larger population, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. So far, more than 4,790 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given to more than 2,175 individuals and families.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. Weekend distributions are from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

United Way and its partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, also distribute food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Additionally, the Food Bank of Nevada County provides food at five locations throughout the month. For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.