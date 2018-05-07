‘Food Access Saturday’ this week in Grass Valley

The next Food Access Saturday for working individuals in need of nutritious supplemental groceries will be from 10 a.m. to noon on May 12. Any working individuals and families who need food can participate. Current clients at the Interfaith Food Ministry or Food Bank of Nevada County, are working and find it difficult or impossible to come during the weekly distribution, are also welcome to participate on Saturday.

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry, distributes food on the second Saturday of each month. The program was specifically designed to help individuals and families who work during the week and cannot make it to food distribution sites Monday through Friday. So far, roughly 816 individuals have been served, with over 1,800 bags of food distributed. This month marks the one year anniversary of the program.

United Way of Nevada County's goal is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. The distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley on the second Saturday of each month.

For more information call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County