‘Food Access Saturday’ open to all

Gas and food prices are higher, leaving less money for other necessities. In fact, Nevada County gas prices are higher than the California average. People are still struggling with basic needs. If you need support, or know someone who does, please direct them to “Food Access Saturday” from 10 a.m. to noon on July 9 at Interfaith Food Ministry. United Way of Nevada County partners with Interfaith Food Ministry, and wants to provide this opportunity for community members to offset grocery bills.

Grocery items at Food Access Saturay include vegetables, fruits, grains, shelf stable items, dairy, protein and more. The program creates an opportunity for anyone to benefit from this program. Please bring identification and proof of local residence. This event is open to everyone in Nevada County, regardless of household size or income. Interfaith Food Ministry is located at 440 Henderson Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information, call United Way of Nevada County at 530-274-8111.